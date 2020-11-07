Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Invitae were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invitae in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 18,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $608,487.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 12,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $398,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,357 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,961 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA opened at $44.76 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVTA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

