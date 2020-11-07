Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 47,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.3% in the second quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 185,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 105.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.69. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. The company had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $169,489.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott bought 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,278.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Truist lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

