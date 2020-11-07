Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.44. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,040 shares of company stock worth $932,467 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.54.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

