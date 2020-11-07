Amalgamated Bank Sells 958 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919,787 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,079,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,395,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,160,000 after acquiring an additional 329,102 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 4,045,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715,058 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2,269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,186,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,067 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.39 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 162.14% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLOK. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Argus upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CAO Matthew Charles Brown sold 31,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $715,062.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,032.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

