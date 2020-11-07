Amalgamated Bank Sells 86 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in IDEX were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,545,000 after purchasing an additional 223,596 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,583,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 25.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,038,000 after acquiring an additional 191,635 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in IDEX by 11,323.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 887,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,644,000 after purchasing an additional 880,195 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,834,000 after buying an additional 40,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE:IEX opened at $183.02 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $194.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total value of $350,222.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $2,774,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,409 shares of company stock valued at $25,265,098. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.