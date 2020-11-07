Amalgamated Bank Sells 83 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Abiomed by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 0.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Abiomed by 1.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total transaction of $30,912,000.00. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $31,752,813. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. OTR Global upgraded Abiomed to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

ABMD opened at $272.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $271.06 and its 200 day moving average is $257.30. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $319.19.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

