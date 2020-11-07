Amalgamated Bank Sells 241 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 22,967.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 53,829 shares during the last quarter.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

EBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

EBS opened at $92.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.55. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.51 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $883,689.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fuad El-Hibri sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.73, for a total transaction of $4,109,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,209,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,254,297.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,562 shares of company stock worth $15,303,205. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.