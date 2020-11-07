Amalgamated Bank Sells 197 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.56.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $141.24 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $148.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.09.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,769 shares of company stock worth $912,881 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

