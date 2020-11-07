Amalgamated Bank Sells 160 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 359,587 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,137,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,732 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,746 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

