Amalgamated Bank Sells 151 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 42.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 160,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,262,000 after purchasing an additional 385,441 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.91.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $102.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.34%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.