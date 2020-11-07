Amalgamated Bank Sells 144 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 3,158.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Celanese from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CE stock opened at $119.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.26. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 78.07%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.