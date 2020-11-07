Amalgamated Bank Sells 117 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth about $154,686,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,647,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,238,000 after buying an additional 421,764 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 236.9% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,173,000 after buying an additional 802,114 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $94,405,000 after acquiring an additional 340,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 16.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 877,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,300,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $2,839,858.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,989,175.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 916,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,536 shares of company stock worth $9,337,914. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXAS opened at $123.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.66. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

