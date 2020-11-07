Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $484,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,528,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,241,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $1,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datadog from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Datadog from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.82.

Shares of DDOG opened at $100.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,017.50 and a beta of 1.41. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 306,569 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.46, for a total value of $33,557,042.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,213,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 165,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total transaction of $14,143,554.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,118,423.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,393,884 shares of company stock valued at $138,037,324. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

