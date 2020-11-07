Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stephens downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Shares of CHRW opened at $90.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.