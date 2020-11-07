Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Novavax were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $894,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth $558,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth about $242,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVAX. BidaskClub downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.21.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $89.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $8,119,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 18,321 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $1,965,660.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,193,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,136 shares of company stock worth $30,224,412. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

