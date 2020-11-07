Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,653 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,455,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,786,000 after buying an additional 176,019 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,723,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,389,000 after buying an additional 1,225,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after buying an additional 522,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after buying an additional 454,043 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 94,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $4,641,525.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Bobulsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,514 shares of company stock worth $28,016,456 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $51.30 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $54.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.10.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 107.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

