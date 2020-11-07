Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $256.18 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

