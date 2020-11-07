Amalgamated Bank Has $830,000 Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEAK. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 55.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,911,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,568 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 101.3% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,779,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,800 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter worth about $58,689,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,552,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,213,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 840,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEAK. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

