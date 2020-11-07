Amalgamated Bank Has $820,000 Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 705.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $701,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,743 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,086,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,676,000 after purchasing an additional 386,086 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $35,072,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 84.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,842,000 after buying an additional 174,585 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDOC opened at $206.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.60. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of -161.05 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.34.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $1,316,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,227,997.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $11,274,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

