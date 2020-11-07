Amalgamated Bank Has $805,000 Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Primerica were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,565,000 after buying an additional 89,581 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,630,000 after acquiring an additional 80,558 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 49.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,301,000 after purchasing an additional 213,068 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Primerica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 399,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Primerica by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 369,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.76 and a 200-day moving average of $116.05. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.84 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $406,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,692.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,170 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.