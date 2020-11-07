Amalgamated Bank Has $802,000 Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Ares Management by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 956,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,677,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 103,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $4,369,344.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 46,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,081,660.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 901,092 shares of company stock worth $36,812,328. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.82.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.22%. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.