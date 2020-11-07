Amalgamated Bank Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $215.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $304.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.96.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

