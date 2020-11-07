Amalgamated Bank Has $772,000 Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 121.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,578 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 175,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 190,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $40.78 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $41.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

DRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

