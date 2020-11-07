Amalgamated Bank Has $763,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,846,000 after acquiring an additional 544,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,992,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,248,000 after purchasing an additional 114,497 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,242,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,070,000 after purchasing an additional 129,277 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,125,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,906,000 after buying an additional 65,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $94.67 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average is $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.