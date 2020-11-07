Amalgamated Bank Has $750,000 Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 65.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,271,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,018 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,569,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,674,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,104,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 43.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,666,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,043,000 after buying an additional 502,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REXR opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 224 properties with approximately 27.5 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

