Amalgamated Bank Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,450,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,188,000 after buying an additional 101,205 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 63.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 202,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,449,000 after buying an additional 78,311 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 648,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,556,000 after buying an additional 68,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 289,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,448,000 after acquiring an additional 60,902 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.29.

NYSE:ESS opened at $227.16 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.81 and a 12-month high of $329.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

