Amalgamated Bank Has $743,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,706,000 after purchasing an additional 974,451 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,160,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,552,000 after buying an additional 44,432 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,535,000 after buying an additional 389,640 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,434,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,668,000 after acquiring an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 977,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,684,000 after acquiring an additional 156,630 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $108.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.98. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

