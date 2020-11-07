Amalgamated Bank Has $713,000 Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.47.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URI opened at $191.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.47 and its 200 day moving average is $158.67. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $203.57.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.