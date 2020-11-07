Amalgamated Bank Has $703,000 Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total transaction of $75,681.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,141.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 608,543 shares of company stock valued at $17,947,299. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $313.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SIVB. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stephens started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.31.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.