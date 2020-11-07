Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIF. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 13.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $131.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $103.89 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.80.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

