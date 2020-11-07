Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,228,000 after purchasing an additional 219,613 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 16.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,282,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,087,000 after buying an additional 1,161,235 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,202,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,696,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 37.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,949,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,941,000 after buying an additional 802,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,559,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,083 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of STLD opened at $32.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

