Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,197,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,164.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,854,000 after buying an additional 604,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,939,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 289,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Helen of Troy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 128,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total transaction of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total transaction of $675,811.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,852,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $1,530,896 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.05. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $213.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

