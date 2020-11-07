Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Q2 were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Q2 by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the second quarter worth about $73,000.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $103.05 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $106.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kim Rutledge sold 15,874 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $1,547,715.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,345 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 71,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $6,368,721.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,475.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,269 shares of company stock valued at $35,241,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

