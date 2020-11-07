Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $30,512.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at $954,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $96,837.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,388.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,196 shares of company stock worth $9,380,318 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $69.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.33. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $205.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

