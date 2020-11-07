Amalgamated Bank Buys 667 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,648,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,864,000 after buying an additional 3,281,288 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,322,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,818,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,638,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2,705.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 893,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,600,000 after purchasing an additional 861,735 shares during the period.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $418,589.76. Also, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,990. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

NYSE:INVH opened at $28.97 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

