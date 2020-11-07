Amalgamated Bank Buys 3,068 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $19.18.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $350,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.