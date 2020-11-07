Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 239.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,569,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,793 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in Plug Power by 4,712.5% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,768,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 30.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,234 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,512 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Plug Power by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,087,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after buying an additional 1,225,764 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $436,995.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,344.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $2,158,324.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,973.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,951,680 shares of company stock valued at $30,324,649. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

