Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 63.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 41.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,683,000 after purchasing an additional 117,563 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 207,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 62.1% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 58,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 33,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $2,209,598.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,031,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 146,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $9,747,040.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 457,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,442,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 676,416 shares of company stock worth $45,673,010. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $64.59 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

