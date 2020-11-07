ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. The company’s product candidate consist ALX148, which is in clinical stage. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.is based in Burlingame, California. “

ALXO has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

ALXO stock opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($3.99). The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,287,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

