Alpha Pro Tech (APT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Sunday

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Sunday, November 8th. Analysts expect Alpha Pro Tech to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 18.52%. On average, analysts expect Alpha Pro Tech to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APT opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of -1.13. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $41.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.83.

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

