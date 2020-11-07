Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.70.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $130.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.59. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.77.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.40% and a negative net margin of 245.14%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $5,487,431.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,060,720.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,266 shares of company stock worth $10,355,931 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $49,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

