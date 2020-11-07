Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ABTX. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

ABTX opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $566.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,032.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $68,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,218.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,559 shares of company stock valued at $597,770. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 318.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

