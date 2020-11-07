Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALDX. ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.
NASDAQ ALDX opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.03. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 578.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 260,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. 37.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
