Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALDX. ValuEngine raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.03. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,514,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 578.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 305,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 260,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $574,000. 37.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

