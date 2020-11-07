Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alacer Gold in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ALIAF opened at $7.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68. Alacer Gold has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the ÃÃ¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

