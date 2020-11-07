Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $318.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.49% and a negative net margin of 2,018.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,937,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,239 shares in the company, valued at $11,137,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,014 shares of company stock worth $1,271,487 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.