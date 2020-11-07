Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,018.99% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,937,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $388,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,435,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,137,454.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,487. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 117,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

