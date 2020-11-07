Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AKBA. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $26.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $13.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.64% and a negative net margin of 113.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

