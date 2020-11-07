Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Raised to Hold at Nord/LB

Nord/LB upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Airbus from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Airbus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Airbus stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95. Airbus has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 24.73% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

