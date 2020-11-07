Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Lease is being aided by rise in revenues from rentals of flight equipment. Revenues from this segment rose 8.1% in the first half of 2020. Additionally, we are impressed by the company’s endeavors to reward its shareholders. Steady growth in Air Lease’s fleet is also laudable. As of Jun 30, Air Lease owned 301 aircraft in the operating-lease portfolio, with a net book value of $19.1 billion. This compares favorably with 292 aircraft at the end of 2019 with a net book value worth $18.7 billion. However, decline in the collection rate is concerning., Moreover, rising operating expenses due to higher interest expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses, pose a threat to the company's bottom line. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed its industry in the past six months due to higher expenses.”

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

AL opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. Air Lease has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $521.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Air Lease by 34.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 52,944 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 95.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air Lease by 30.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Air Lease by 55.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 28.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

