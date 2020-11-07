AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.35% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 770.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 554.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 111.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

